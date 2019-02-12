Pelicans' Darius Miller: Coming off bench Tuesday
Miller will come off the bench Tuesday against the Magic, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Miller will come off the bench for the first time in seven games, as coach Alvin Gentry opts to switch things up two games before the All-Star break. As a reserve, Miller is averaging 6.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 23.0 minutes.
