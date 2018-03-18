Miller pitched in 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 30 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 loss to the Rockets.

Miller continues to offer the occasional double-digit scoring performance off the bench, with Saturday marking his third such effort over the last five. However, his production remains consistently inconsistent, as he's also posted single-digit scoring tallies on eight occasions since the All-Star break. He's capable of nominal contributions in rebounds and assists as well, but he isn't really fantasy-viable outside of deeper formats.