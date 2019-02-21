Pelicans' Darius Miller: Dealing with ankle injury
Miller is nursing an ankle injury and will be re-evaluated on Friday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
As of now, it's unclear when Miller suffered the ankle injury or how serious it is, but it looks like the team will provide an update at some point Friday. Should Miller be unable to play Friday, Kenrich Milliams, E'Twaun Moore and Stanley Johnson would all be in line to see extended action against Indiana.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Offers little in move to top unit•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Back in starting role•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Returns after getting stitched up•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Heads to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Hits four triples Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...