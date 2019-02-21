Miller is nursing an ankle injury and will be re-evaluated on Friday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

As of now, it's unclear when Miller suffered the ankle injury or how serious it is, but it looks like the team will provide an update at some point Friday. Should Miller be unable to play Friday, Kenrich Milliams, E'Twaun Moore and Stanley Johnson would all be in line to see extended action against Indiana.

