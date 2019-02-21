Pelicans' Darius Miller: Deemed doubtful Friday
Miller (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Pacers.
Miller is nursing an ankle injury, which will be evaluated Friday, and it's doubtful he'll be deemed able to take the court. In his absence, E'Twaun Moore and Stanley Johnson could see more run.
