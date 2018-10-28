Pelicans' Darius Miller: Doubtful for Monday
Miller (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game in Denver.
Miller seems to be on track to miss his second consecutive game while dealing with a contusion on his right quadriceps. Wesley Johnson and Solomon Hill are the likely candidates for more playing time in the 28-year-old's absence.
