Miller is dealing with a left biceps strain and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls.

It's unclear when Miller picked up the injury, but with the Pelicans opening up the preseason slate with back-to-back games Sunday and Monday, the forward will likely get at least one of those contests off to recover. That said, considering he wasn't ruled out entirely, that suggests a return from Miller could come in the near future.