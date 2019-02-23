Pelicans' Darius Miller: Doubtful Saturday
Miller (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers.
Miller will probably miss a second straight game Saturday, as he's dealing with a sprained right ankle. His presumed absence opens up more playing time for the likes of Stanley Johnson, Frank Jackson and Solomon Hill.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Will not play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Deemed doubtful Friday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Offers little in move to top unit•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Back in starting role•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...