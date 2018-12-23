Pelicans' Darius Miller: Draws spot start
Miller will start Sunday's game against the Kings.
The Pelicans elected to change up their starting five with Nikola Mirotic (ankle) ruled out yet again, so Miller will get the nod over Solomon Hill. Miller is averaging 8.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest over his previous seven games.
