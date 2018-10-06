Miller (biceps) scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason loss to the Knicks.

He returned to the Pelicans' lineup and did what he does best, namely drain three-point shots. After establishing himself as an effective weapon off the bench last season, Miller will look to solidify his spot in the wing rotation this year, and the improved defensive play he flashed in Friday's game can only help the 28-year-old as he tries to earn more court time.