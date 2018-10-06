Pelicans' Darius Miller: Drops 15 off bench in preseason debut
Miller (biceps) scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason loss to the Knicks.
He returned to the Pelicans' lineup and did what he does best, namely drain three-point shots. After establishing himself as an effective weapon off the bench last season, Miller will look to solidify his spot in the wing rotation this year, and the improved defensive play he flashed in Friday's game can only help the 28-year-old as he tries to earn more court time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Expected to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Officially out Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Doubtful for preseason opener•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Efficient scoring effort off bench in Game 2•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.