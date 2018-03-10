Miller scored 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding an assist and a block in 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Wizards.

With no one in the starting five stepping up for the Pelicans in the absence of Anthony Davis (ankle), it fell to the streaky Miller to carry the offense. It's the third time this season the 27-year-old has scored at least 20 points, but he also managed only eight points in his prior three games combined, and when his shot isn't falling Miller offers little upside in other fantasy categories.