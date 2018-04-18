Pelicans' Darius Miller: Efficient scoring effort off bench in Game 2
Miller managed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one rebound across 15 minutes during New Orleans' 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Miller frequently turned in efficient scoring performances off the bench during the regular season, and Tuesday's effort was a fitting postseason example of such. The fourth-year forward's production will undoubtedly fluctuate during the playoffs with rotations being much tighter, but he's now averaged a serviceable 14.5 minutes over the first two games against the Trail Blazers.
