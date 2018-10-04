Pelicans' Darius Miller: Expected to play Friday
Head coach Alvin Gentry said he expects Miller (biceps) to play in Friday's preseason matchup against the Knicks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Miller missed the first two preseason games with a left biceps strain, but returned to practice Wednesday and should now be available Friday barring some sort of surprise. Look for an official confirmation to be provided following Friday's morning shootaround, but if all goes as planned, Miller should slot back in as a key depth piece at forward.
