Miller (ankle) generated 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Pelicans' 125-119 win over the Lakers.

Miller turned in a credible showing in his return from a three-game absence due to a sprained right ankle, filling out each of the five main statistical categories. The 25 minutes should be relatively sustainable for Miller now that he's healthy again, but his low usage rate puts a cap on his overall fantasy upside.