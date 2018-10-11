Pelicans' Darius Miller: Hits five triples in Wednesday's loss
Miller had 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 140-128 preseason loss to the Heat.
Miller did what he does best Wednesday, draining five three-pointers in the preseason loss. He is going to find himself in a similar role to last season meaning that his value is going to be limited to DFS and as a three-point streamer in season-long leagues.
