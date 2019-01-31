Pelicans' Darius Miller: Hits four triples Wednesday
Miller ended with 15 points (4-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 loss to the Nuggets.
Miller scored 15 points including four triples in Wednesday's loss, having now hit multiple threes in five straight games. Getting a read on the Pelicans rotation from night-to-night is next to impossible but as long as he is playing decent minutes, he is worth considering as a three-point streaming option.
