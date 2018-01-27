Pelicans' Darius Miller: Hits six three-pointers in victory
Miller collected 20 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 115-113 victory over Houston.
Miller connected on a season-high six triples on his way to 20 points Friday. He has now scored in double-figures in four of his last five games while averaging 3.2 three-pointers. He has been seeing some increased run lately and with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) set to miss the rest of the season, Miller could be a nice addition to the end of your bench if you are in need of some scoring and three-pointers.
