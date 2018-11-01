Pelicans' Darius Miller: Inactive for Wednesday's game
Miller (quadriceps) is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Miller will miss his third straight contest as he continues to deal with a bruised right quad. With Miller out, E'Twuan Moore and Solomon Hill should see a larger role. Miller's next opportunity to play will be Thursday against Portland.
