Miller scored 10 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 115-89 win over the Suns.

He got some extra run in the fourth quarter with the Pelicans taking a 32-point lead into the final frame, and Miller responded with a season high in boards. The 27-year-old has now drained multiple three-pointers in 10 of the last 11 games and he's even been picking up his pace, averaging 24.6 minutes, 12.2 points, 3.3 boards, 3.2 threes and 2.0 assists over his last six contests. With Anthony Davis and Boogie Cousins demanding so much defensive attention, Miller should continue seeing plenty of open looks and a steady role on the second unit as long as he's converting them.