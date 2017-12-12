Pelicans' Darius Miller: Late addition to starting lineup Monday
Miller was a late addition to the starting lineup at power forward for Monday's game against the Rockets, Will Guillory of NOLA.com reports.
Anthony Davis (groin) is sitting out Monday's contest and Dante Cunningham was expected to start in his place. However, Cunningham is now dealing with a right knee injury of his own and is questionable to play, which allow Miller to make the last second switch to the starting lineup. Whether Cunningham plays off the bench or not, Miller should be in line for a hefty workload in the frontcourt sans Davis.
