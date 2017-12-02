Miller supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four assists across 28 minutes in Friday's 114-108 loss to the Jazz.

The fourth-year forward continues to trend upward, as Friday's production represented his fifth double-digit scoring effort in the last six games. Miller has been particularly proficient from long distance throughout the season, as he's shooting a career-best 49.4 percent from behind the arc on an average of four three-point attempts per contest. The minutes continue to be there for him as well, as Miller has seen no less than 21 in any of the last nine contests. WIth Anthony Davis (groin) potentially set to miss multiple games, Miller could seen even more of an uptick in opportunity in coming games.