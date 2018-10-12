Miller had just two points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 134-119 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Miller was cold in this one missing all six of his three-point attempts. This effort demonstrated Miller's one-dimensional fantasy game and reinforced his position as merely a three-point streaming option. He can be left alone in standard leagues.