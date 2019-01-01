Miller (illness) will move to the bench Monday against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Miller came into Monday's game with an illness tag but had already been cleared to play earlier in the day. The return of Elfrid Payton (finger) ultimately will force Miller out of the starting five, although it will still be possible for him to keep averaging just over 25 minutes per game.

