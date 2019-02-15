Pelicans' Darius Miller: Offers little in move to top unit
Miller put up eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes Thursday in the Pelicans' 131-122 win over the Thunder.
After a one-game benching, Miller re-entered the starting five Thursday with Jahlil Okafor heading back to the second unit. While the forward was able to pick up some playing time with the move to the starting five, he was largely an afterthought during his time on the court, as evidenced by his underwhelming 8.2 percent usage rate. After a stretch of seven consecutive double-digit scoring performances from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, Miller has now been held under 10 points in four straight contests. That looks to be the new norm for Miller now that the Pelicans have gotten several key players back from injury in the past week and a half.
