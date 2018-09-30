Miller has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls.

Miller came into the day with a doubtful designation, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. With the Pelicans heading into a back-to-back set, there's a decent chance Miller is also held out of Monday's matchup. That said, there hasn't been any indication that Miller's injury could linger into the regular season, so he shouldn't miss any meaningful cation. Miller will be joined on the sidelines by Nikola Mirotic (Achilles).