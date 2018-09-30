Pelicans' Darius Miller: Officially out Sunday
Miller has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls.
Miller came into the day with a doubtful designation, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. With the Pelicans heading into a back-to-back set, there's a decent chance Miller is also held out of Monday's matchup. That said, there hasn't been any indication that Miller's injury could linger into the regular season, so he shouldn't miss any meaningful cation. Miller will be joined on the sidelines by Nikola Mirotic (Achilles).
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Doubtful for preseason opener•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Efficient scoring effort off bench in Game 2•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Sees 31 minutes off the bench in win•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Strong scoring contributions off bench•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Will return to bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Starting Saturday against Rockets•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...