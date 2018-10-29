Pelicans' Darius Miller: Officially ruled out Monday
Miller (quadriceps) has been ruled out Monday against the Nuggets.
As expected, Miller will miss a second consecutive game while dealing with a right quadriceps contusion. In his absence, Wesley Johnson and Solomon Hill are the top candidates to see an uptick in playing time.
