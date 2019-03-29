Pelicans' Darius Miller: Out 1-to-2 weeks
Miller has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left adductor strain and will be out 1-2 weeks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
There's a strong chance Miller will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. If that's the case, he will have played 69 games, seeing 25.5 minutes and racking up a career-high 8.2 points per contest.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Ruled out for second half•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Career-high seven dimes in loss•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Fares well in return•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Set to return vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Should return vs. Lakers•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.