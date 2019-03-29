Miller has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left adductor strain and will be out 1-2 weeks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

There's a strong chance Miller will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. If that's the case, he will have played 69 games, seeing 25.5 minutes and racking up a career-high 8.2 points per contest.

