Pelicans' Darius Miller: Out again Saturday
Miller (quad) will not play Saturday against Utah.
Miller will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse the quad injury that kept him out of Friday's win over the Nets. His next chance to play will come Monday in Denver.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Questionable to return•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Minimal impact Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Hits five triples in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Drops 15 off bench in preseason debut•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Expected to play Friday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...