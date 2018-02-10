Miller recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during a 100-82 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Miller's 32 minutes marked a team high as he received a bit of an extra workload in the blowout loss. As a result of the extra workload, he got up a season-high 12 field goal attempts. Miller had scored in single-digits during each of the previous two games, so his value likely isn't trending up.