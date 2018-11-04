Pelicans' Darius Miller: Probable for Monday
Miller (quad) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Miller missed four consecutive games with a quad injury before returning for their last game. The probable designation makes it likely he will play, however the final call will be made prior to Monday's game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Cleared Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Inactive for Wednesday's game•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Officially ruled out Monday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times