Pelicans' Darius Miller: Provides support off bench
Miller logged 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, four rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 112-104 loss to the Lakers.
Miller recorded one of the highest plus-minus totals of the game in a bench role. He's emerged as one of the Pelicans' most dependable second-unit players and showed his talents in a spot start against the Bucks earlier in the week, where he put up a season-high 20 points.
