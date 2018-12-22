Miller logged 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, four rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 112-104 loss to the Lakers.

Miller recorded one of the highest plus-minus totals of the game in a bench role. He's emerged as one of the Pelicans' most dependable second-unit players and showed his talents in a spot start against the Bucks earlier in the week, where he put up a season-high 20 points.