Pelicans' Darius Miller: Questionable for Monday
Miller (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Miller has missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. If he is forced to miss another game, E'Twaun Moore and Stanley Johnson could draw a start and see an increased role. More information on Miller's status should come out following the team's shootaround on Monday.
