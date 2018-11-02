Pelicans' Darius Miller: Questionable for Saturday
Miller (quadriceps) is questionable for Saturday's game at San Antonio.
Miller has been absent for the last four contests due to a lingering right quadriceps bruise but has been officially ruled as questionable for Saturday's date versus the Spurs. Teammates E"Twaun Moore and Soloman Hill will fill in for Miller if he can't go.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Inactive for Wednesday's game•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Officially ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Out again Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...