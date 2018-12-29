Miller is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets due to an illness, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Miller got the spot start in Friday's win over the Mavs, but was unable to play in the second half due to the same illness that has him questionable Saturday. Solomon Hill and E'Twaun Moore would presumably be in line for slightly heavier workloads should he ultimately be unable to go, but expect an update closer to tip-off.