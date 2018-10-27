Pelicans' Darius Miller: Questionable to return
Miller may not return to Friday's game against Brooklyn due to a bruised right quadriceps.
Miller was hit by an inadvertent knee near his right thigh and was forced to exit after logging just four minutes. The injury doesn't appear serious, but the Pelicans may hold him out for the remainder of the contest as a precaution.
