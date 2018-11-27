Miller produced 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Monday's 124-107 loss to the Celtics.

Of the 19 shots Miller has taken in the last two games, 16 of them have been three-point attempts. While he has played over 30 minutes in each contest, it's hard to believe he is anything more than a deep sharpshooter coming off the Pelicans' bench going forward.