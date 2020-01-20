Miller has been limited to jogging on an anti-gravity treadmill and taking part in light shooting on the court since undergoing surgery in late August to repair a ruptured right Achilles' tendon, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Coming off a strong season in a reserve role for the Pelicans in 2018-19, Miller was rewarded with a two-year, $14.25 million contract this summer. The first year of that deal will go down as a lost one, as Miller was handed a 7-to-8-month recovery timeline after he sustained the injury in an offseason workout in New Orleans. While that timetable theoretically gives Miller a shot at being ready to play at the tail end of the regular season or during a potential postseason run, the Pelicans already essentially ruled him out from returning at any point when they applied for a disabled player exception back in September, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Miller shouldn't face any restrictions once training camp arrives next fall, but as a 30-year-old attempting to make it back from one of the most devastating injuries for pro athletes, he may struggle to regain his prior form.