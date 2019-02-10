Pelicans' Darius Miller: Returns after getting stitched up
Miller (face) finished with eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and two assists across 20 minutes Saturday in the Pelicans' 99-90 loss to the Grizzlies.
Miller was forced to depart at one point during the contest after suffering a facial laceration but was able to return. Even after accounting for the time he required in the locker room to receive treatment, Miller's minutes were still down notably after he played no fewer than 30 in any of the previous six games. With rookie Kenrich Williams shining at the moment and E'Twaun Moore (quadriceps) re-entering the picture at small forward Saturday following a six-game absence, Miller could be looking at this level of playing time on a more frequent basis moving forward.
