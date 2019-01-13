Miller will return to the bench for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With E'Twaun Moore (quad) back in the starting five, Miller will return to the bench. When coming off the pine, he's averaging 6.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 22.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories