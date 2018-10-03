Pelicans' Darius Miller: Returns to practice Wednesday
Miller (biceps) returned to practice Wednesday, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Miller has missed the Pelicans' first two preseason games with a left biceps strain. Until further information emerges, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
