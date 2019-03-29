Pelicans' Darius Miller: Ruled out for second half
Miller won't return to Thursday's game against Sacramento due to a left thigh strain, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
Miller scored six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and collected a rebound along with an assist over 16 minutes prior to suffering the injury. It remains to be seen whether he'll miss extended time due to the issue, but Stanley Johnson and Solomon Hill could be asked to step up off the bench until Miller returns to health.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.