Miller won't return to Thursday's game against Sacramento due to a left thigh strain, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

Miller scored six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and collected a rebound along with an assist over 16 minutes prior to suffering the injury. It remains to be seen whether he'll miss extended time due to the issue, but Stanley Johnson and Solomon Hill could be asked to step up off the bench until Miller returns to health.