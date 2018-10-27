Pelicans' Darius Miller: Ruled out Friday
Miller (quadriceps) won't return to Friday's game against the Nets
Miller will be kept off the court for the rest of the contest after suffering a bruised quad. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday against Utah.
