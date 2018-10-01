Miller (biceps) won't play in Monday's exhibition game against the Hawks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

He'll be sidelined for the second straight preseason contest with the left biceps strain, which he may have suffered in the early days of training camp. The Pelicans haven't indicated that the injury is an especially serious one for Miller, so the expectation is that he'll be ready to go before the start of the regular season Oct. 17. Miller is expected to be one of the first forwards off the bench for the Pelicans after averaging 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.4 assists in 23.7 minutes per game while suiting up in all 82 contests in 2017-18.