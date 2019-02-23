Miller (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

As expected, Miller won't play Saturday, although he has a chance to return to action on Monday against Philadelphia. The fifth-year forward's been dealing with a right ankle sprain which kept him out of Friday's game against Indiana. Look for Stanley Johnson, Frank Jackson and Solomon Hill to see minor increases in run until Miller returns.

