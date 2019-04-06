Pelicans' Darius Miller: Ruled out Sunday
Miller (hip) won't play Sunday against the Kings.
Miller will miss his fourth-straight game due to a left hip strain Sunday. Although he'll likely be listed as day-to-day for Tuesday's tilt with the Warriors, it seems overwhelmingly likely that Miller's done for the season.
