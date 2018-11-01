Pelicans' Darius Miller: Ruled out Thursday
Miller (quad) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
This marks four straight absences for Miller while he continues to nurse a bruised right quad. The Pelicans will likely continue leaning on E'Twaun Moore to play heavy minutes on the wing in Miller's absence while Soloman Hill fills in off the bench on a limited basis.
