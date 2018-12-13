Miller collected 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Thunder.

Miller has earned at least 20 minutes in all seven December matchups while reaching double figures in scoring in four of them. Miller doesn't contribute much beyond three-point shooting, but he has been more aggressive thus far this month, in part because Nikola Mirotic (ankle) has been sidelined.