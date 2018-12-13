Pelicans' Darius Miller: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's win
Miller collected 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Thunder.
Miller has earned at least 20 minutes in all seven December matchups while reaching double figures in scoring in four of them. Miller doesn't contribute much beyond three-point shooting, but he has been more aggressive thus far this month, in part because Nikola Mirotic (ankle) has been sidelined.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Records 30 minutes Monday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Scores nine points in return from injury•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Probable for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Cleared Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Ruled out Thursday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.