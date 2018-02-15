Miller registered 19 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes Wednesday in New Orleans' win over Los Angeles.

Miller's three-point shooting keeps him in the rotation with the Pelicans, a team that has been in dire need of players who can space the floor. He will likely never be a premier fantasy option across all formats, but his shooting ability raises the floor of his value.