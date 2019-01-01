Miller accumulated 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 123-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Miller was dealing with an illness and returned to a reserve role with Elfrid Payton (finger) re-joining the lineup and E'Twaun Moore starting at small forward. Still, Miller matched his career high in scoring. He has produced double-digit points in nine of his last 18 appearances and continues to earn time thanks to his ability to space the floor, but Miller is only useful in deeper leagues.