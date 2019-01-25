Miller produced 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Miller matched his career high in scoring and amassed a season high rebounding total, breaking an eight-game streak of single-digit scoring performances in the process. It's the third time in his last 17 appearances that Miller has scored at least 20 points while draining at least five threes, and he stepped up as the starter in this one with E'Twaun Moore (rest), Julius Randle (ankle), Nikola Mirotic (calf), and Anthony Davis (finger) sidelined. With Mirotic and Davis already ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Spurs, Miller is likely in line for another helping of heavy minutes.