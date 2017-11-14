Miller managed 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 106-105 win over the Hawks.

Miller stepped up and hit several clutch buckets in the final quarter, and he finished with career highs in scoring, made field goals, and three-pointers made and attempted. The 27-year-old wing has appeared in all 14 games this season, though he has already gone scoreless in five contests. Still, Miller is filling in well at a position of need for the Pelicans, and all three of his double-digit scoring efforts in 2017-18 have come over the last five tilts.